Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. Has $1.74 Million Stake in SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG)

Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG) by 1.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,055 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 74 shares during the period. SolarEdge Technologies makes up approximately 1.1% of Cascade Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in SolarEdge Technologies were worth $1,740,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jag Capital Management LLC boosted its position in SolarEdge Technologies by 29.7% during the first quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 5,148 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,480,000 after purchasing an additional 1,180 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its stake in SolarEdge Technologies by 218.7% in the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 5,048 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,451,000 after buying an additional 3,464 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its position in SolarEdge Technologies by 19.4% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 3,584 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,030,000 after acquiring an additional 582 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in SolarEdge Technologies by 109.3% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 22,040 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,335,000 after acquiring an additional 11,510 shares during the period. Finally, Guinness Asset Management LTD increased its stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 53.6% in the first quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 32,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $9,313,000 after purchasing an additional 11,300 shares during the period. 77.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other SolarEdge Technologies news, VP Meir Adest sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.59, for a total transaction of $2,885,900.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 310,211 shares in the company, valued at $89,523,792.49. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Marcel Gani sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.53, for a total value of $304,530.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 31,222 shares of company stock valued at $9,185,473 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

SolarEdge Technologies stock opened at $290.14 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $273.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $287.78. The company has a quick ratio of 3.79, a current ratio of 4.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market cap of $14.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.84, a P/E/G ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.98. SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $101.19 and a 12-month high of $377.00.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The semiconductor company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $358.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $354.64 million. SolarEdge Technologies had a net margin of 11.55% and a return on equity of 19.31%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SEDG. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of SolarEdge Technologies in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Roth Capital increased their target price on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $340.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of SolarEdge Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Truist began coverage on SolarEdge Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $435.00 target price for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $340.00 to $328.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $309.72.

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations worldwide. It offers inverters, power optimizers, communication devices, and smart energy management solutions used in residential, commercial, and small utility-scale solar installations; and a cloud-based monitoring platform that collects and processes information from the power optimizers and inverters, as well as monitors and manages the solar PV system.

