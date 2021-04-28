Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. Sells 400 Shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) by 13.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,600 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in General Motors were worth $149,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in General Motors by 131.3% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 26,504,152 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,103,633,000 after purchasing an additional 15,046,943 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of General Motors in the fourth quarter worth approximately $597,509,000. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. bought a new position in General Motors in the fourth quarter valued at $70,761,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in General Motors in the 4th quarter worth approximately $68,306,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management raised its position in General Motors by 1,531.6% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,693,819 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $70,531,000 after purchasing an additional 1,590,006 shares during the period. 77.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

General Motors stock opened at $58.97 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.11. General Motors has a 1-year low of $20.12 and a 1-year high of $63.44. The company has a market capitalization of $84.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $37.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.34 billion. General Motors had a return on equity of 9.78% and a net margin of 2.92%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.05 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that General Motors will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have weighed in on GM. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on General Motors from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of General Motors from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Nomura upgraded General Motors from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on General Motors from $50.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on General Motors in a report on Monday, April 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $67.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.95.

In other General Motors news, CEO Mary T. Barra sold 1,303,027 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.97, for a total value of $75,536,475.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,922,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $111,469,527.51. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Julian G. Blissett sold 30,976 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.83, for a total transaction of $1,729,390.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 65,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,649,551.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,571,239 shares of company stock worth $91,396,320. Corporate insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells cars, trucks, crossovers, and automobile parts worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Holden, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

