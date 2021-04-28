CD Projekt S.A. (OTCMKTS:OTGLY) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

CD Projekt S.A. (OTCMKTS:OTGLY) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,200 shares, a decline of 67.5% from the March 31st total of 16,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 91,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of OTGLY traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $11.26. The stock had a trading volume of 116,743 shares, compared to its average volume of 113,294. CD Projekt has a 12 month low of $10.97 and a 12 month high of $32.45. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.13.

Get CD Projekt alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank cut shares of CD Projekt from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of CD Projekt in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Jefferies Financial Group raised CD Projekt from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of CD Projekt in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded CD Projekt from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold”.

CD Projekt SA, through its subsidiaries, engages in the development and digital distribution of videogames worldwide. It operates through two segments, CD PROJEKT RED and GOG.com. The company's product portfolio comprises The Witche; The Witcher 2: Assassins of Kings; The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt, Hearts of Stone games, and Blood and Wine; Thronebreaker: The Witcher Tales; Gwent: The Witcher Card game; and Cyberpunk 2077, as well as online multiplayer games.

Recommended Story: Outstanding Shares and The Effect on Share Price



Receive News & Ratings for CD Projekt Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CD Projekt and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.