Cedar Fair (FUN) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, May 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($1.89) per share for the quarter. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 19th. The company reported ($1.88) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.42) by $0.54. The company had revenue of $33.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.13 million. On average, analysts expect Cedar Fair to post $-9 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of FUN stock opened at $49.99 on Wednesday. Cedar Fair has a 1 year low of $22.81 and a 1 year high of $52.50. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.85 and a beta of 2.22.

FUN has been the topic of a number of research reports. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Cedar Fair from $31.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Cedar Fair from $57.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Cedar Fair from $42.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Macquarie boosted their price target on shares of Cedar Fair from $34.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cedar Fair from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.60.

Cedar Fair Company Profile

Cedar Fair, L.P. owns and operates amusement and water parks, and complementary resort facilities in the United States and Canada. Its amusement parks include Cedar Point located on Lake Erie between Cleveland and Toledo in Sandusky, Ohio; Knott's Berry Farm near Los Angeles, California; Canada's Wonderland near Toronto, Ontario; Kings Island near Cincinnati, Ohio; Carowinds in Charlotte, North Carolina; Kings Dominion situated near Richmond, Virginia; California's Great America located in Santa Clara, California; Dorney Park & Wildwater Kingdom in Allentown, Pennsylvania; Worlds of Fun located in Kansas City, Missouri; Valleyfair situated near Minneapolis/St.

