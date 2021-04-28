Celcuity Inc. (NASDAQ:CELC) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Celcuity Inc. (NASDAQ:CELC) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 695,200 shares, an increase of 5,049.6% from the March 31st total of 13,500 shares. Currently, 11.7% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 378,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.8 days.
CELC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on shares of Celcuity from $19.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on shares of Celcuity from $19.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Celcuity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd.
Celcuity stock opened at $28.15 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $345.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.12 and a beta of 1.35. Celcuity has a fifty-two week low of $4.80 and a fifty-two week high of $28.59. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $18.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.67.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Celcuity by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 55,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $505,000 after buying an additional 1,477 shares during the last quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. raised its position in Celcuity by 1.7% in the first quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. now owns 29,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in Celcuity by 25.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,676 shares in the last quarter. 18.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Celcuity Company Profile
Celcuity Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, discovers cancer sub-types and therapeutic options for cancer patients in the United States. The company's CELsignia diagnostic platform uses a patient's living tumor cells to identify the specific abnormal cellular process driving a patient's cancer and the targeted therapy that treats it.
