Celcuity Inc. (NASDAQ:CELC) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Celcuity Inc. (NASDAQ:CELC) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 695,200 shares, an increase of 5,049.6% from the March 31st total of 13,500 shares. Currently, 11.7% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 378,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.8 days.

CELC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on shares of Celcuity from $19.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on shares of Celcuity from $19.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Celcuity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd.

Celcuity stock opened at $28.15 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $345.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.12 and a beta of 1.35. Celcuity has a fifty-two week low of $4.80 and a fifty-two week high of $28.59. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $18.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.67.

Celcuity (NASDAQ:CELC) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.02. Analysts forecast that Celcuity will post -0.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Celcuity by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 55,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $505,000 after buying an additional 1,477 shares during the last quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. raised its position in Celcuity by 1.7% in the first quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. now owns 29,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in Celcuity by 25.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,676 shares in the last quarter. 18.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Celcuity Company Profile

Celcuity Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, discovers cancer sub-types and therapeutic options for cancer patients in the United States. The company's CELsignia diagnostic platform uses a patient's living tumor cells to identify the specific abnormal cellular process driving a patient's cancer and the targeted therapy that treats it.

