Celeum Market Capitalization Achieves $13,863.67 (CLX)

Celeum (CURRENCY:CLX) traded down 86.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on April 28th. One Celeum coin can currently be bought for about $0.0027 or 0.00000005 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Celeum has traded 241.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. Celeum has a total market cap of $13,863.67 and approximately $59.00 worth of Celeum was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Celeum alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002475 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001829 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.56 or 0.00061407 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $149.64 or 0.00273777 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00004394 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $568.41 or 0.01039923 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $397.09 or 0.00726477 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.05 or 0.00025713 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54,517.31 or 0.99740665 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Celeum Profile

Celeum’s total supply is 21,900,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,127,335 coins. Celeum’s official Twitter account is @celeum_official and its Facebook page is accessible here . Celeum’s official website is celeum.tk . The official message board for Celeum is medium.com/@celeum

Celeum Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Celeum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Celeum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Celeum using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Celeum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Celeum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.