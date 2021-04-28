Cellectar Biosciences’ (CLRB) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer reissued their buy rating on shares of Cellectar Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLRB) in a research report released on Sunday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Oppenheimer currently has a $5.50 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on CLRB. Roth Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of Cellectar Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cellectar Biosciences from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $3.56.

Get Cellectar Biosciences alerts:

NASDAQ CLRB opened at $1.57 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.01, a current ratio of 5.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Cellectar Biosciences has a twelve month low of $1.01 and a twelve month high of $2.98. The company has a market cap of $79.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.35 and a beta of 1.67. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.65 and its 200 day moving average is $1.75.

Cellectar Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLRB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.08. On average, research analysts anticipate that Cellectar Biosciences will post -0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Cellectar Biosciences by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 220,321 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $458,000 after acquiring an additional 17,000 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of Cellectar Biosciences in the 4th quarter worth about $66,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Cellectar Biosciences in the 4th quarter worth about $67,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cellectar Biosciences in the 4th quarter worth about $271,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Cellectar Biosciences in the 4th quarter worth about $472,000. 12.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cellectar Biosciences Company Profile

Cellectar Biosciences, Inc, a clinical biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of drugs for the treatment of cancer. Its lead phospholipid drug conjugate (PDC) candidate is CLR 131, which is in Phase II clinical study in patients with relapsed or refractory (R/R) Waldenstrom's macroglobulinemia (WM) and B-cell malignancies; and Phase IIB clinical study in r/r multiple myeloma (MM) patients, as well as Phase I study for various pediatric cancers, R/R head and neck cancers, and R/R MM.

Featured Story: Market Timing

Receive News & Ratings for Cellectar Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cellectar Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.