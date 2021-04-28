Cellectis (NASDAQ:CLLS) Lowered to “Neutral” at Guggenheim

Cellectis (NASDAQ:CLLS) was downgraded by stock analysts at Guggenheim from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Cellectis in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cellectis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded Cellectis from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $23.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.00.

CLLS opened at $20.01 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 6.00 and a current ratio of 6.11. The company has a market cap of $909.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.64 and a beta of 2.59. Cellectis has a one year low of $11.88 and a one year high of $34.71. The business’s fifty day moving average is $19.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.37.

Cellectis (NASDAQ:CLLS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.95) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.01) by $0.06. Cellectis had a negative return on equity of 23.56% and a negative net margin of 110.52%. The business had revenue of $15.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.25 million. On average, analysts predict that Cellectis will post -1.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CLLS. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Cellectis by 25.7% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,964 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in shares of Cellectis in the fourth quarter valued at $55,000. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Cellectis by 833.6% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,528 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 4,043 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in Cellectis in the 4th quarter worth $203,000. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Cellectis in the 4th quarter valued at about $234,000. 33.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cellectis Company Profile

Cellectis SA, a clinical stage biotechnological company, develops immuno-oncology products based on gene-edited T-cells that express chimeric antigen receptors to target and eradicate cancer cells. It operates through two segments, Therapeutics and Plants. The company is developing UCART19, an allogeneic T-cell product candidate for the treatment of CD19-expressing hematologic malignancies, such as acute lymphoblastic leukemia; ALLO-501 and ALLO-501A to treat relapsed/refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma and follicular lymphoma; ALLO-316 for the treatment of Renal Cell Carcinoma; UCART123 for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia; and UCART22 to treat B-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

