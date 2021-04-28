Celo (CELO) Price Hits $5.32 on Major Exchanges

Celo (CURRENCY:CELO) traded down 3.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on April 28th. Celo has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion and $59.95 million worth of Celo was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Celo has traded down 9% against the US dollar. One Celo coin can currently be purchased for approximately $5.32 or 0.00009667 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00002484 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001818 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.73 or 0.00061347 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $149.63 or 0.00272123 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.33 or 0.00004243 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $565.35 or 0.01028182 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $400.97 or 0.00729220 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.32 or 0.00026042 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54,756.99 or 0.99584406 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About Celo

Celo’s genesis date was April 22nd, 2020. Celo’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 204,757,368 coins. Celo’s official website is celo.org . Celo’s official Twitter account is @CeloOrg . Celo’s official message board is medium.com/celoorg

According to CryptoCompare, “CELO is a utility and governance asset for the Celo community, which has a fixed supply and variable value. With CELO, users can help shape the direction of the Celo Platform. “

Celo Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Celo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Celo should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Celo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

