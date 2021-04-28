Centene (NYSE:CNC) Announces Earnings Results

Centene (NYSE:CNC) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.14, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $29.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.55 billion. Centene had a net margin of 2.00% and a return on equity of 13.45%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.86 earnings per share. Centene updated its FY21 guidance to $5.05-5.35 EPS and its FY 2021 guidance to 5.050-5.350 EPS.

NYSE CNC traded down $4.69 on Tuesday, reaching $61.31. 10,290,325 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,594,877. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. Centene has a 12 month low of $53.60 and a 12 month high of $72.31. The stock has a market cap of $35.66 billion, a PE ratio of 17.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.55. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.85.

Get Centene alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on CNC shares. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Centene in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Centene from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Centene from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $61.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Centene from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Centene in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.68.

In other news, Director Orlando Ayala sold 8,000 shares of Centene stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.97, for a total value of $487,760.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director John R. Roberts sold 5,000 shares of Centene stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $325,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Centene Company Profile

Centene Corporation operates as a multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. Its Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

Recommended Story: What is included in the gross domestic product?

Receive News & Ratings for Centene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.