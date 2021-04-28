CENTRAL TRUST Co Buys 1,289 Shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its stake in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) by 7.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 18,910 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 1,289 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $3,349,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TSCO. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA increased its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 17.5% during the first quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 740 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Parthenon LLC bought a new stake in Tractor Supply in the 1st quarter valued at about $235,000. Arden Trust Co grew its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 81.3% during the 1st quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 3,096 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $548,000 after purchasing an additional 1,388 shares in the last quarter. 6 Meridian acquired a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply in the first quarter valued at approximately $247,000. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 36.5% in the first quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 1,814 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $321,000 after buying an additional 485 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.26% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on TSCO shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Tractor Supply from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $170.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. DA Davidson upped their target price on Tractor Supply from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Tractor Supply to $211.00 in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Eighteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $168.52.

In related news, SVP Christi C. Korzekwa sold 3,585 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $591,525.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 14,976 shares in the company, valued at $2,471,040. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Robert D. Mills sold 5,892 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total value of $1,090,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,188 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,364,780. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

TSCO stock opened at $190.50 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The business has a 50 day moving average of $176.45 and a 200 day moving average of $153.80. Tractor Supply has a twelve month low of $99.04 and a twelve month high of $192.84. The firm has a market cap of $22.14 billion, a PE ratio of 29.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.96.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The specialty retailer reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.56. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.62% and a return on equity of 46.65%. The firm had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 39.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Tractor Supply will post 6.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 22nd were given a $0.52 dividend. This is a positive change from Tractor Supply’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 19th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. Tractor Supply’s payout ratio is 44.44%.

Tractor Supply

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

