CENTRAL TRUST Co Has $2.92 Million Stock Position in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

CENTRAL TRUST Co reduced its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) by 10.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,021 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 707 shares during the quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $2,921,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of ZBRA. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its position in Zebra Technologies by 47.9% in the fourth quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 71 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional raised its position in Zebra Technologies by 14.6% in the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 181 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. grew its position in Zebra Technologies by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 5,357 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,059,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Zebra Technologies by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,171 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $450,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, Bouvel Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 0.7% in the first quarter. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC now owns 5,833 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,830,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. 86.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ZBRA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Zebra Technologies in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Northcoast Research upgraded Zebra Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $560.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Zebra Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $574.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Zebra Technologies from $445.00 to $515.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a $410.00 price objective (up from $380.00) on shares of Zebra Technologies in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $391.00.

In other Zebra Technologies news, Director Michael A. Smith sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $512.00, for a total transaction of $1,024,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,256,704. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, SVP Michael Cho sold 337 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $495.98, for a total value of $167,145.26. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,639 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,300,851.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 51,535 shares of company stock valued at $25,429,582 over the last quarter. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Zebra Technologies stock opened at $501.75 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $485.48 and its 200-day moving average is $409.96. The company has a market cap of $26.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.20 and a beta of 1.54. Zebra Technologies Co. has a 12 month low of $215.52 and a 12 month high of $518.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.42.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The industrial products company reported $4.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.80 by $0.66. Zebra Technologies had a return on equity of 34.83% and a net margin of 11.41%. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.56 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 10.36 EPS for the current year.

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers, which produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; RFID printers and encoders; accessories and options for its printers, including vehicle mounts and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution, as well as self-laminating wristbands for use in laser printers.

