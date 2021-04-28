CENTRAL TRUST Co Lowers Holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

CENTRAL TRUST Co reduced its stake in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 7.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 126,132 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 9,994 shares during the period. McDonald’s accounts for about 1.1% of CENTRAL TRUST Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $28,271,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 33.9% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 27,239 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $5,979,000 after purchasing an additional 6,893 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in McDonald’s by 8.0% during the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,858 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $3,042,000 after buying an additional 1,029 shares during the period. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the third quarter worth $27,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the 3rd quarter valued at $158,000. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the 3rd quarter valued at $435,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.25% of the company’s stock.

MCD stock opened at $234.98 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $225.84 and its 200 day moving average is $217.19. McDonald’s Co. has a 52 week low of $167.85 and a 52 week high of $235.63. The firm has a market cap of $175.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.87, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.58.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The fast-food giant reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $5.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.35 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 53.62% and a net margin of 25.60%. The company’s revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.97 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MCD has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on McDonald’s in a research report on Monday, January 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $230.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised McDonald’s to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $230.00 to $238.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Sunday, February 21st. Finally, Stephens raised their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $225.00 to $232.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. McDonald’s currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $238.80.

McDonald’s Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products and beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated 39,198 restaurants. McDonald's Corporation was founded in 1940 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

