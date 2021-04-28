CENTRAL TRUST Co Purchases 14,306 Shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its holdings in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 76.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 32,906 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,306 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $2,555,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MS. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its position in Morgan Stanley by 20.9% during the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,300,690 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $101,012,000 after buying an additional 224,515 shares in the last quarter. Diligent Investors LLC grew its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 8.2% during the first quarter. Diligent Investors LLC now owns 15,728 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,221,000 after purchasing an additional 1,187 shares during the last quarter. Pineno Levin & Ford Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Pineno Levin & Ford Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the period. Broadleaf Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley in the 1st quarter valued at $211,000. Finally, Baxter Bros Inc. lifted its stake in Morgan Stanley by 14.3% in the first quarter. Baxter Bros Inc. now owns 49,960 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,880,000 after buying an additional 6,250 shares in the last quarter. 76.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Morgan Stanley news, insider Daniel A. Simkowitz sold 73,162 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.06, for a total value of $5,857,349.72. Following the sale, the insider now owns 267,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,449,274.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Morgan Stanley stock opened at $81.96 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $153.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.59. Morgan Stanley has a 52-week low of $35.53 and a 52-week high of $86.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $80.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.32.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $2.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.47. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 19.16% and a return on equity of 12.33%. The company had revenue of $15.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.01 EPS. Morgan Stanley’s revenue was up 65.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Morgan Stanley will post 5.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio is 28.11%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group upped their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. DA Davidson boosted their price target on Morgan Stanley from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $98.00 price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.15.

Morgan Stanley Company Profile

Morgan Stanley operates as a global financial services company. The firm provides investment banking products and services to its clients and customers including corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals. It operates through the following business segments: Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management.

