CENTRAL TRUST Co Sells 185 Shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

CENTRAL TRUST Co trimmed its position in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) by 1.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,749 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 185 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in KLA were worth $3,882,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of KLAC. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in KLA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in KLA in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC bought a new stake in KLA during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank acquired a new position in KLA during the first quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of KLA in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. 88.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get KLA alerts:

NASDAQ:KLAC opened at $330.49 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $50.92 billion, a PE ratio of 40.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.26. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $321.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $279.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 2.72. KLA Co. has a fifty-two week low of $147.54 and a fifty-two week high of $359.69.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $3.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.60 billion. KLA had a net margin of 21.76% and a return on equity of 65.49%. The business’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.66 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that KLA Co. will post 12.57 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, February 19th were issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 18th. KLA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.78%.

In other KLA news, EVP Oreste Donzella sold 1,287 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.90, for a total value of $387,258.30. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,684,739.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Richard P. Wallace sold 4,216 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $301.60, for a total value of $1,271,545.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 76,906 shares in the company, valued at $23,194,849.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

KLAC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays upped their target price on KLA from $220.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on KLA from $325.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of KLA from $255.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of KLA in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Argus raised their price target on shares of KLA from $235.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. KLA presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $301.94.

KLA Company Profile

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nanoelectronics industries worldwide. The company offers chip and wafer manufacturing products, including defect inspection and review systems, metrology solutions, in situ process monitoring products, computational lithography software, and data analytics systems for chip manufacturers to manage yield throughout the semiconductor fabrication process.

Recommended Story: How liquidity affects the bid-ask spread

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KLAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC).

Receive News & Ratings for KLA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KLA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.