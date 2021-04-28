CENTRAL TRUST Co Trims Holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO)

CENTRAL TRUST Co lessened its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) by 7.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,989 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,339 shares during the quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software were worth $2,825,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of TTWO. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,458,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,173,214,000 after purchasing an additional 439,944 shares during the period. Public Investment Fund bought a new position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software during the 4th quarter worth $825,546,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,677,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,552,000 after acquiring an additional 73,220 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 35.9% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,533,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,640,000 after buying an additional 405,035 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,401,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,256,000 after buying an additional 40,599 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on TTWO. MKM Partners boosted their price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Wedbush boosted their target price on Take-Two Interactive Software from $210.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Take-Two Interactive Software from $205.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Truist upped their price objective on Take-Two Interactive Software from $175.00 to $220.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Raymond James assumed coverage on Take-Two Interactive Software in a report on Monday, January 25th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $199.08.

In other Take-Two Interactive Software news, CEO Strauss Zelnick sold 270,984 shares of Take-Two Interactive Software stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.90, for a total transaction of $49,562,973.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Corporate insiders own 1.09% of the company’s stock.

TTWO opened at $174.28 on Wednesday. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $118.01 and a fifty-two week high of $214.91. The company has a market cap of $20.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.62. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $175.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $183.45.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $814.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $752.76 million. Take-Two Interactive Software had a return on equity of 27.32% and a net margin of 14.10%. The firm’s revenue was down 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.63 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Take-Two Interactive Software Profile

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games and 2K labels, as well as under Private Division and Social Point labels. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead Redemption names; and offers episodes, content, and virtual currency.

