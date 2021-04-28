Century Casinos (NASDAQ:CNTY) Now Covered by B. Riley

Investment analysts at B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of Century Casinos (NASDAQ:CNTY) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Century Casinos from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Century Casinos from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Century Casinos from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.83.

NASDAQ CNTY traded up $0.39 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $11.22. 325,080 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 305,287. Century Casinos has a 1-year low of $3.16 and a 1-year high of $13.35. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $331.84 million, a PE ratio of -4.43, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 2.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.99, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.18.

Century Casinos (NASDAQ:CNTY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.24. The company had revenue of $84.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.25 million. Century Casinos had a negative net margin of 26.11% and a negative return on equity of 58.86%. On average, analysts anticipate that Century Casinos will post -1.88 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its position in shares of Century Casinos by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 753,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,814,000 after acquiring an additional 2,607 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Century Casinos by 217.5% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 3,919 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Century Casinos by 19.5% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 47,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 7,704 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Century Casinos during the third quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in Century Casinos during the first quarter valued at approximately $86,000. 64.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Century Casinos Company Profile

Century Casinos, Inc operates as a casino entertainment company worldwide. The company develops and operates gaming establishments, as well as related lodging, restaurant, horse racing, and entertainment facilities. As of March 12, 2021, it operated four ship-based casinos. The company was founded in 1992 and is based in Colorado Springs, Colorado.

