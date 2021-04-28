Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Sells 15,000 Shares of Otonomy, Inc. (NASDAQ:OTIC)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. reduced its stake in Otonomy, Inc. (NASDAQ:OTIC) by 47.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,843 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 15,000 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Otonomy were worth $109,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Otonomy by 66.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 59,852 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 23,801 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Otonomy during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $136,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its position in Otonomy by 134.8% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 399,087 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,616,000 after purchasing an additional 229,116 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in Otonomy by 3.0% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 171,447 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $694,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Otonomy by 103.5% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 82,720 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $535,000 after purchasing an additional 42,080 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on OTIC shares. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Otonomy from $5.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on shares of Otonomy from $10.00 to $5.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.58.

Shares of NASDAQ OTIC opened at $2.35 on Wednesday. Otonomy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.14 and a 52-week high of $6.98. The company has a quick ratio of 8.97, a current ratio of 8.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.12. The firm has a market cap of $133.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.77 and a beta of 2.31.

Otonomy (NASDAQ:OTIC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $0.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.42 million. Otonomy had a negative net margin of 14,379.87% and a negative return on equity of 108.75%. Analysts anticipate that Otonomy, Inc. will post -1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Jay Lichter sold 311,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.95, for a total transaction of $917,745.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,074,098 shares of company stock worth $3,056,574. 16.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Otonomy Profile

Otonomy, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for neurotology in the United States. The company offers OTIPRIO, a ciprofloxacin otic suspension for use during tympanostomy tube placement surgery in pediatric patients. It also develops OTIVIDEX, a sustained-exposure formulation of the steroid dexamethasone that has completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of MÃ©niÃ¨re's disease; OTO-313, a sustained-exposure formulation of N-methyl-D-aspartate receptor antagonist gacyclidine, which has completed Phase I/II clinical trial to treat tinnitus; and OTO-413, a sustained-exposure formulation of brain-derived neurotrophic factor that is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the repair of cochlear synaptopathy and the treatment of speech-in-noise hearing difficulties.

