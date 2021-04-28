Checkmate Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMPI) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.75 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Checkmate Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMPI) to report earnings of ($0.75) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for Checkmate Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.93) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.56). The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Checkmate Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($2.88) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.01) to ($2.75). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($2.93) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.86) to ($2.00). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Checkmate Pharmaceuticals.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CMPI shares. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Checkmate Pharmaceuticals from $23.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Checkmate Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.20.

Shares of NASDAQ:CMPI traded up $0.27 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $6.44. The stock had a trading volume of 72,649 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,099. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $11.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.89. Checkmate Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $5.84 and a 1-year high of $23.10.

In related news, insider Arthur M. Krieg acquired 10,036 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.35 per share, with a total value of $123,944.60. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 743,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,178,853.45. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CMPI. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in Checkmate Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at $2,854,000. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in Checkmate Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at $449,000. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Checkmate Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $88,000. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Checkmate Pharmaceuticals by 53.8% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Checkmate Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $254,000. Institutional investors own 75.64% of the company’s stock.

Checkmate Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Checkmate Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops novel immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer. It engages in the field of CpG oligonucleotides and validates an approach that combines the ability of CpG DNA to activate an anti-tumor T-cell response with checkpoint inhibition to overcome a tumor's ability to mute the immune response.

