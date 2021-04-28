Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. Has $26.95 Million Position in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. decreased its stake in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) by 14.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 848,781 shares of the computer maker’s stock after selling 146,385 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in HP were worth $26,949,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of HPQ. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of HP in the fourth quarter valued at about $413,229,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of HP by 192.7% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,957,188 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $146,488,000 after purchasing an additional 3,921,978 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new position in HP in the first quarter worth approximately $64,139,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in HP by 26.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,208,940 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $152,677,000 after acquiring an additional 1,311,573 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HM Payson & Co. boosted its holdings in HP by 9,229.9% in the third quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 1,207,665 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $22,934,000 after acquiring an additional 1,194,721 shares in the last quarter. 80.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:HPQ opened at $34.43 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.60. HP Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.39 and a 1 year high of $34.85. The company has a market capitalization of $42.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.08.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The computer maker reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.27. HP had a negative return on equity of 196.27% and a net margin of 5.02%. The business had revenue of $15.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.24 billion. Analysts forecast that HP Inc. will post 2.67 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on HPQ shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on HP from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Cowen increased their price target on HP from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of HP in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Barclays lowered HP from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded HP from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.37.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

