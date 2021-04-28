Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. Has $27.34 Million Position in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. cut its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) by 6.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 86,682 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 6,034 shares during the quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. owned 0.07% of Parker-Hannifin worth $27,342,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in Parker-Hannifin during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Parker-Hannifin during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 400.0% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 105 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 282.1% in the 4th quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 107 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.44% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Linda S. Harty sold 7,719 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $311.69, for a total transaction of $2,405,935.11. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Roger S. Sherrard sold 850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.39, for a total transaction of $257,031.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 74,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,556,177.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE PH opened at $319.54 on Wednesday. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 52 week low of $140.01 and a 52 week high of $323.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.46. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $314.94 and its 200 day moving average is $276.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.96, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.74.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $3.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.84. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 8.75% and a return on equity of 22.77%. The company had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.54 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 12.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be issued a $1.03 dividend. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. This is an increase from Parker-Hannifin’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.62%.

PH has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Parker-Hannifin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $331.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $350.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $305.00 to $340.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $331.00 to $347.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Vertical Research raised shares of Parker-Hannifin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $318.79.

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; control solutions for extreme corrosion resistance, temperatures, pressures, and precise flow; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

