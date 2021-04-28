Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. Has $33.59 Million Position in Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) by 216.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 268,113 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 183,357 shares during the quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Franco-Nevada were worth $33,593,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in FNV. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Franco-Nevada in the 1st quarter valued at about $732,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Franco-Nevada during the 3rd quarter valued at about $210,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its stake in Franco-Nevada by 697.9% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 17,004 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,374,000 after buying an additional 14,873 shares during the period. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Franco-Nevada during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $108,000. Finally, Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC raised its stake in Franco-Nevada by 71.4% during the 3rd quarter. Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC now owns 8,508 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,187,000 after buying an additional 3,544 shares during the period. 64.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Franco-Nevada alerts:

FNV stock opened at $140.43 on Wednesday. Franco-Nevada Co. has a 52-week low of $105.62 and a 52-week high of $166.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 101.03, a PEG ratio of 10.45 and a beta of 0.48. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $128.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $128.30.

Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $304.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $265.88 million. Franco-Nevada had a net margin of 26.99% and a return on equity of 9.17%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.59 EPS. Analysts forecast that Franco-Nevada Co. will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 11th were paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 10th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. Franco-Nevada’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.14%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on FNV shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Franco-Nevada in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $152.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Franco-Nevada from $193.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Franco-Nevada from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday. CIBC cut their target price on Franco-Nevada from $251.50 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Franco-Nevada from $193.00 to $189.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $162.64.

Franco-Nevada Profile

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and stream company in the United States, Latin America, Canada, Australia, Europe, and Africa, and internationally. It operates through two segment, Mining and Energy. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and energy comprising oil, gas, and natural gas liquids.

Further Reading: Day Trading – Risk Worth the Reward?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FNV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV).

Receive News & Ratings for Franco-Nevada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franco-Nevada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.