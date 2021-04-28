Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. Sells 13,151 Shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. lessened its holdings in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) by 6.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 181,225 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 13,151 shares during the quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Aptiv were worth $24,991,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Korea Investment CORP boosted its stake in Aptiv by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 771,053 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $100,460,000 after acquiring an additional 63,896 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Aptiv by 30.3% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 600,919 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $78,294,000 after acquiring an additional 139,582 shares during the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Aptiv by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 9,929 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,294,000 after acquiring an additional 1,223 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Aptiv by 48.3% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 121,151 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $15,785,000 after acquiring an additional 39,477 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. bought a new position in Aptiv in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,303,000. 93.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Aptiv news, SVP Vos Glen W. De sold 2,056 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.23, for a total transaction of $300,648.88. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 59,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,729,931. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Aptiv stock opened at $146.71 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.03, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 2.25. Aptiv PLC has a 52-week low of $57.26 and a 52-week high of $160.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $143.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $131.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.84.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The auto parts company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $4.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.85 billion. Aptiv had a return on equity of 8.42% and a net margin of 13.94%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.15 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Aptiv PLC will post 1.75 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on APTV. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Aptiv in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Aptiv from $110.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Aptiv from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $110.00 to $134.00 in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Aptiv from $109.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Aptiv in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $119.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $130.25.

Aptiv PLC designs, manufacturers, and sells vehicle components worldwide. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through two segment, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

