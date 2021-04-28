China Networks International Holdings, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CNWHF) Short Interest Update

China Networks International Holdings, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CNWHF) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 66.7% from the March 31st total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
CNWHF stock opened at $0.36 on Wednesday. China Networks International has a 12-month low of $0.02 and a 12-month high of $0.75. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.29.
China Networks International Company Profile
