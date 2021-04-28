China Networks International Holdings, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CNWHF) Short Interest Update

China Networks International Holdings, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CNWHF) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 66.7% from the March 31st total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

CNWHF stock opened at $0.36 on Wednesday. China Networks International has a 12-month low of $0.02 and a 12-month high of $0.75. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.29.

Get China Networks International alerts:

China Networks International Company Profile

China Networks International Holdings, Ltd. does not have significant operations. Previously, it provided broadcast television advertising services in the People's Republic of China. The company was founded in 2007 and is based in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

Read More: What is a conference call?



Receive News & Ratings for China Networks International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Networks International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.