Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) Shares Bought by Jag Capital Management LLC

Jag Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) by 238.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,408 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,147 shares during the quarter. Chipotle Mexican Grill accounts for 1.8% of Jag Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Jag Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $20,472,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Taikang Asset Management Hong Kong Co Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 19.3% in the 4th quarter. Taikang Asset Management Hong Kong Co Ltd now owns 5,598 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $7,763,000 after buying an additional 905 shares during the period. IBM Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 1,034 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,434,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. F M Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,131,000. Alcosta Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the fourth quarter valued at $3,500,000. Finally, Chartwell Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,686 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $5,111,000 after buying an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. 90.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 4,757 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,311.22, for a total value of $6,237,473.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 47,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,685,033.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Scott Boatwright sold 5,822 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,497.75, for a total value of $8,719,900.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 9,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,305,010.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,335 shares of company stock worth $28,243,141 over the last ninety days. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CMG. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,650.00 to $1,725.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,900.00 to $1,850.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,550.00 to $1,750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Raymond James upgraded shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $1,800.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,760.00 to $1,875.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. Chipotle Mexican Grill presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,655.29.

CMG stock opened at $1,468.87 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1,469.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $1,398.65. The firm has a market cap of $41.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 175.70, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.31. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 1 year low of $856.50 and a 1 year high of $1,579.52.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The restaurant operator reported $5.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.92 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 16.70% and a net margin of 4.08%. The business’s revenue was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.08 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 10.96 EPS for the current year.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of December 31, 2020, it owned and operated 2,724 Chipotle restaurants in the United States, 40 international Chipotle restaurants, and 4 non-Chipotle restaurants. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

