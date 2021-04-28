Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) Given New $1,850.00 Price Target at Cowen

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) had its target price reduced by equities researchers at Cowen from $1,900.00 to $1,850.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Cowen’s price target points to a potential upside of 25.95% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on CMG. Northcoast Research raised Chipotle Mexican Grill from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,827.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,730.00 to $1,750.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,350.00 to $1,460.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Barclays raised their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,450.00 to $1,530.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,476.00 to $1,602.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,655.29.

Get Chipotle Mexican Grill alerts:

CMG opened at $1,468.87 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1,469.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,398.65. The company has a market cap of $41.40 billion, a PE ratio of 175.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.31. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a 1 year low of $856.50 and a 1 year high of $1,579.52.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The restaurant operator reported $5.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.92 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 16.70% and a net margin of 4.08%. The business’s revenue was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.08 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Chipotle Mexican Grill will post 10.96 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CTO Curtis E. Garner sold 5,062 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,508.40, for a total transaction of $7,635,520.80. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 21,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,774,446. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Scott Boatwright sold 5,822 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,497.75, for a total transaction of $8,719,900.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,305,010.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 19,335 shares of company stock valued at $28,243,141. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Black Swift Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Avion Wealth acquired a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the third quarter worth $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.03% of the company’s stock.

About Chipotle Mexican Grill

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of December 31, 2020, it owned and operated 2,724 Chipotle restaurants in the United States, 40 international Chipotle restaurants, and 4 non-Chipotle restaurants. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

See Also: FAANG Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.