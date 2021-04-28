Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) Shares Sold by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio lessened its holdings in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) by 1.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 345,228 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,505 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Chubb were worth $54,535,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Chubb in the fourth quarter valued at $493,517,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Chubb by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 23,852,906 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,671,411,000 after buying an additional 3,020,693 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chubb by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,854,972 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,209,037,000 after buying an additional 876,961 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of Chubb by 274.2% in the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 748,146 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $115,155,000 after buying an additional 548,188 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Chubb by 55.4% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,419,932 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $218,557,000 after buying an additional 506,107 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.79% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CB opened at $166.60 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.19, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.67. Chubb Limited has a 1-year low of $93.10 and a 1-year high of $179.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $163.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $153.44.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.68 by ($0.16). Chubb had a net margin of 6.24% and a return on equity of 5.33%. The business had revenue of $8.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.68 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Chubb Limited will post 7.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 19th were given a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 18th. Chubb’s payout ratio is currently 30.86%.

Chubb declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, February 3rd that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to buy up to 1.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. MKM Partners upped their price objective on Chubb from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Chubb from $155.00 to $159.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Raymond James upped their target price on Chubb from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Citigroup upped their target price on Chubb from $178.00 to $187.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Chubb from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.28.

In other Chubb news, Vice Chairman Paul J. Krump sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.06, for a total value of $1,000,375.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 108,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,289,841.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider John J. Lupica sold 4,337 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.03, for a total value of $759,105.11. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 145,604 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,485,068.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 22,087 shares of company stock worth $3,690,300. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Chubb

Chubb Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda.

