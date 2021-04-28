Chuy’s (NASDAQ:CHUY) Stock Price Down 3% Following Insider Selling

Chuy’s Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHUY)’s share price fell 3% during trading on Monday after an insider sold shares in the company. The company traded as low as $44.08 and last traded at $44.10. 846 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 169,594 shares. The stock had previously closed at $45.47.

Specifically, CEO Steven J. Hislop sold 52,877 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total transaction of $2,432,342.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 161,671 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,436,866. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Jon W. Howie sold 10,000 shares of Chuy’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.01, for a total transaction of $420,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 61,477 shares in the company, valued at $2,582,648.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 126,982 shares of company stock valued at $5,603,278. 2.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Chuy’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on shares of Chuy’s from $30.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Chuy’s in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Raymond James downgraded Chuy’s from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Chuy’s from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Chuy’s has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.86.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $44.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.25. The company has a market capitalization of $863.01 million, a P/E ratio of -99.48 and a beta of 2.05.

Chuy’s (NASDAQ:CHUY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $78.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.77 million. Chuy’s had a positive return on equity of 6.19% and a negative net margin of 1.89%. The business’s revenue was down 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.17 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Chuy’s Holdings, Inc. will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Chuy’s in the fourth quarter valued at about $7,160,000. Royce & Associates LP increased its holdings in shares of Chuy’s by 22.4% during the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 617,704 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $16,363,000 after buying an additional 112,907 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Chuy’s by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,093,010 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $81,934,000 after acquiring an additional 103,528 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Chuy’s by 272.5% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 116,225 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,079,000 after acquiring an additional 85,025 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Chuy’s by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,327,062 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $88,134,000 after acquiring an additional 77,550 shares during the last quarter.

Chuy's Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants under the Chuy's name in 17 states, including the Southeastern and Midwestern United States. As of December 27, 2020, it operated 92 restaurants. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

