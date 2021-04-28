CIBC Raises Trisura Group (TSE:TSU) Price Target to C$140.00

Trisura Group (TSE:TSU) had its price target increased by stock analysts at CIBC from C$130.00 to C$140.00 in a report issued on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. CIBC’s price target indicates a potential upside of 10.99% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also commented on TSU. Cormark lifted their price target on shares of Trisura Group from C$105.00 to C$130.00 in a report on Friday, February 12th. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on shares of Trisura Group from C$161.00 to C$177.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Trisura Group from C$110.00 to C$126.00 in a report on Friday, February 12th. Raymond James raised shares of Trisura Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from C$100.00 to C$119.00 in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Trisura Group from C$110.00 to C$125.00 in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Trisura Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$132.50.

Shares of TSU stock opened at C$126.14 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of C$1.30 billion and a P/E ratio of 38.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.54, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.28. Trisura Group has a 1-year low of C$38.21 and a 1-year high of C$129.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$118.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$99.11.

Trisura Group (TSE:TSU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported C$0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.78 by C$0.18. The company had revenue of C$69.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$47.93 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Trisura Group will post 5.6300002 EPS for the current year.

About Trisura Group

Trisura Group Ltd., a specialty insurance company, operates in the surety, risk solutions, corporate insurance, and reinsurance businesses in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers contract surety bonds, such as performance, and labor and material payment bonds primarily for the construction industry; commercial surety bonds, including license and permit, tax and excise, and fiduciary bonds to governments, regulatory bodies, or courts to guarantee compliance with legal or fiduciary obligations; and developer surety bonds comprising bonds to secure real estate developers' legislated deposit and warranty obligations on residential projects.

