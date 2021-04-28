Cimarex Energy (NYSE:XEC) Shares Up 4.4%

Shares of Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC) shot up 4.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $66.65 and last traded at $66.40. 745 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 1,221,108 shares. The stock had previously closed at $63.63.
XEC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. MKM Partners upgraded Cimarex Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Scotiabank raised Cimarex Energy from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Susquehanna increased their target price on Cimarex Energy from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Truist raised their price target on Cimarex Energy from $40.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Cimarex Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $96.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.42.
The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $62.41 and a 200-day moving average of $45.79. The stock has a market cap of $6.87 billion, a PE ratio of -3.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.75 and a beta of 2.40.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. This is a positive change from Cimarex Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Cimarex Energy’s payout ratio is currently 19.73%.
In related news, CFO G Mark Burford sold 5,000 shares of Cimarex Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.13, for a total transaction of $335,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 174,528 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,716,064.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Joseph R. Albi sold 15,000 shares of Cimarex Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.43, for a total value of $921,450.00. Insiders have sold a total of 26,451 shares of company stock worth $1,683,447 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in XEC. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Cimarex Energy during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Cimarex Energy during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Cimarex Energy during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Cimarex Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Cimarex Energy by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,389 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.50% of the company’s stock.
About Cimarex Energy (NYSE:XEC)
Cimarex Energy Co operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company primarily in Texas, Oklahoma, and New Mexico. As of December 31, 2020, it had a total proved reserves of 531.0 million barrels of oil equivalent; 1.36 trillion cubic feet of proved gas reserves; 144.1 million barrels (MMBbls) of proved oil reserves; and 159.8 MMBbls of natural gas liquids reserves primarily located in the Permian Basin and Mid-Continent regions.
