Cimarex Energy (NYSE:XEC) Shares Up 4.4%

Shares of Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC) shot up 4.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $66.65 and last traded at $66.40. 745 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 1,221,108 shares. The stock had previously closed at $63.63.

XEC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. MKM Partners upgraded Cimarex Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Scotiabank raised Cimarex Energy from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Susquehanna increased their target price on Cimarex Energy from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Truist raised their price target on Cimarex Energy from $40.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Cimarex Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $96.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.42.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $62.41 and a 200-day moving average of $45.79. The stock has a market cap of $6.87 billion, a PE ratio of -3.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.75 and a beta of 2.40.

Cimarex Energy (NYSE:XEC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.18. Cimarex Energy had a positive return on equity of 7.29% and a negative net margin of 104.14%. The company had revenue of $434.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $421.94 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.18 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 33.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Cimarex Energy Co. will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. This is a positive change from Cimarex Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Cimarex Energy’s payout ratio is currently 19.73%.

In related news, CFO G Mark Burford sold 5,000 shares of Cimarex Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.13, for a total transaction of $335,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 174,528 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,716,064.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Joseph R. Albi sold 15,000 shares of Cimarex Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.43, for a total value of $921,450.00. Insiders have sold a total of 26,451 shares of company stock worth $1,683,447 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in XEC. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Cimarex Energy during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Cimarex Energy during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Cimarex Energy during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Cimarex Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Cimarex Energy by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,389 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.50% of the company’s stock.

About Cimarex Energy

Cimarex Energy Co operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company primarily in Texas, Oklahoma, and New Mexico. As of December 31, 2020, it had a total proved reserves of 531.0 million barrels of oil equivalent; 1.36 trillion cubic feet of proved gas reserves; 144.1 million barrels (MMBbls) of proved oil reserves; and 159.8 MMBbls of natural gas liquids reserves primarily located in the Permian Basin and Mid-Continent regions.

