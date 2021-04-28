Cipher (CPR) Market Cap Achieves $79,297.07

Cipher (CURRENCY:CPR) traded down 12.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on April 27th. Over the last week, Cipher has traded down 41.8% against the dollar. Cipher has a market capitalization of $79,297.07 and approximately $113,557.00 worth of Cipher was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Cipher coin can now be bought for $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Cipher alerts:

HEX (HEX) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0141 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded up 30% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000384 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $40.52 or 0.00073249 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00002849 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0490 or 0.00000089 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded down 75.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.54 or 0.00002778 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0254 or 0.00000046 BTC.

About Cipher

Cipher is a coin. Cipher’s total supply is 1,080,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 60,023,402 coins. Cipher’s official Twitter account is @ciphertoken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Cipher is ciphercryptotech.org

Buying and Selling Cipher

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cipher directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cipher should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cipher using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Cipher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cipher and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.