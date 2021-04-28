Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) Position Boosted by Atwood & Palmer Inc.

Atwood & Palmer Inc. increased its stake in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) by 7.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,548 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc.’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $331,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of C. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Citigroup during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Citigroup during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC bought a new position in Citigroup during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Citigroup during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, First Bank & Trust raised its position in Citigroup by 279.1% during the first quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.99% of the company’s stock.

C has been the topic of several recent research reports. Edward Jones lowered shares of Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. TheStreet raised shares of Citigroup from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Citigroup from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Citigroup from $68.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $55.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.72.

Shares of NYSE:C traded down $0.11 on Wednesday, hitting $72.88. The stock had a trading volume of 339,418 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,991,000. Citigroup Inc. has a twelve month low of $38.76 and a twelve month high of $76.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $72.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.02. The company has a market capitalization of $152.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.95.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The company reported $3.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.60 by $1.02. Citigroup had a net margin of 13.17% and a return on equity of 6.63%. The company had revenue of $19.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.05 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Citigroup Inc. will post 6.42 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 3rd will be paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 30th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.80%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.80%.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

