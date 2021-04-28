Citigroup Reiterates Neutral Rating for AB SKF (publ) (OTCMKTS:SKFRY)

AB SKF (publ) (OTCMKTS:SKFRY)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reiterated by research analysts at Citigroup in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of AB SKF (publ) in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AB SKF (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AB SKF (publ) in a research note on Monday, February 8th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of AB SKF (publ) in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of AB SKF (publ) in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.00.

Shares of SKFRY stock opened at $26.87 on Monday. AB SKF has a 12-month low of $14.28 and a 12-month high of $30.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $29.10 and a 200-day moving average of $26.36.

AB SKF (publ) (OTCMKTS:SKFRY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.03. AB SKF (publ) had a net margin of 5.01% and a return on equity of 15.21%. Research analysts expect that AB SKF will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

About AB SKF (publ)

AB SKF (publ) provides bearings, seals, condition monitoring, and lubrication systems and services. It operates in two segments, Industrial and Automotive. The company offers products in various categories, such as rolling bearings, mounted bearings and housings, super-precision bearings, slewing bearings, plain bearings, magnetic bearings and systems, industrial seals, automotive seals, lubrication management, maintenance products, condition monitoring systems, power transmission solutions, test and measuring equipment, and vehicle aftermarket products.

