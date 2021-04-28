Clean Harbors (CLH) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, May 5th. Analysts expect Clean Harbors to post earnings of $0.26 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The business services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $796.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $802.62 million. Clean Harbors had a net margin of 3.72% and a return on equity of 9.35%. On average, analysts expect Clean Harbors to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Clean Harbors alerts:

CLH opened at $88.52 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.17 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a fifty day moving average of $87.48 and a 200 day moving average of $77.84. Clean Harbors has a fifty-two week low of $45.13 and a fifty-two week high of $91.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 2.33.

In related news, insider Robert Speights sold 1,007 shares of Clean Harbors stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.34, for a total transaction of $84,930.38. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 20,608 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,738,078.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, EVP Michael J. Twohig sold 4,557 shares of Clean Harbors stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.32, for a total transaction of $402,474.24. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 24,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,206,145.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 26,667 shares of company stock valued at $2,340,870 in the last quarter. 7.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Clean Harbors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Clean Harbors from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Clean Harbors from $104.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Clean Harbors from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Clean Harbors from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperformer” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.00.

About Clean Harbors

Clean Harbors, Inc provides environmental and industrial services in North America. The company operates through two segments, Environmental Services and Safety-Kleen. The Environmental Services segment collects, transports, treats, and disposes hazardous and non-hazardous waste, such as resource recovery, physical treatment, fuel blending, incineration, landfill disposal, wastewater treatment, lab chemicals disposal, and explosives management services; and CleanPack services, which comprise collection, identification, categorization, specialized packaging, transportation, and disposal of laboratory chemicals and household hazardous waste.

Featured Article: What is required to own or exchange cryptocurrency?

Receive News & Ratings for Clean Harbors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clean Harbors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.