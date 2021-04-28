Clever DeFi (CLVA) Price Tops $12.09 on Top Exchanges

Clever DeFi (CURRENCY:CLVA) traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on April 28th. One Clever DeFi coin can now be bought for approximately $12.09 or 0.00021970 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Clever DeFi has a total market capitalization of $7.69 million and approximately $282,980.00 worth of Clever DeFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Clever DeFi has traded 51.4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Clever DeFi alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00002506 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001817 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $33.94 or 0.00061680 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $151.78 or 0.00275804 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.41 or 0.00004379 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $567.42 or 0.01031057 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $14.67 or 0.00026654 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $391.42 or 0.00711247 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55,128.54 or 1.00173734 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About Clever DeFi

Clever DeFi’s total supply is 638,063 coins and its circulating supply is 635,955 coins. Clever DeFi’s official Twitter account is @cleverdefi . The Reddit community for Clever DeFi is https://reddit.com/r/CLVA

Buying and Selling Clever DeFi

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Clever DeFi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Clever DeFi should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Clever DeFi using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Clever DeFi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Clever DeFi and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.