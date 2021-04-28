Clever Leaves (NASDAQ:CLVR) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Clever Leaves (NASDAQ:CLVR) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $17 million-$20 million.

NASDAQ:CLVR traded up $0.65 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $10.75. 9,092 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,135,619. Clever Leaves has a 1 year low of $8.02 and a 1 year high of $19.46. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $11.77.

Clever Leaves Company Profile

Clever Leaves Holdings Inc cultivates, extracts, manufactures, and commercializes pharmaceutical-grade cannabinoid products in Colombia, Portugal, Germany, the United States, and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Cannabinoid and Non-Cannabinoid. It also engages in the formulating, manufacturing, marketing, distributing, and selling of homeopathic and other natural remedies, wellness products, detoxification products, nutraceuticals, and nutritional and dietary supplements for mass retailers, specialty and health retailers, and distributors.

