Clever Leaves (NASDAQ:CLVR) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Clever Leaves (NASDAQ:CLVR) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $17 million-$20 million.
NASDAQ:CLVR traded up $0.65 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $10.75. 9,092 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,135,619. Clever Leaves has a 1 year low of $8.02 and a 1 year high of $19.46. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $11.77.
Clever Leaves Company Profile
