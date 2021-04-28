CloakCoin Hits Market Capitalization of $8.52 Million (CLOAK)

CloakCoin (CURRENCY:CLOAK) traded 0.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on April 28th. CloakCoin has a market cap of $8.52 million and $67,798.00 worth of CloakCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, CloakCoin has traded 257.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. One CloakCoin coin can now be purchased for $1.51 or 0.00002757 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00004165 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00003977 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001145 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000621 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000352 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.15 or 0.00020337 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Opal (OPAL) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Datacoin (DTC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BoostCoin (BOST) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About CloakCoin

CloakCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It launched on June 3rd, 2014. CloakCoin’s total supply is 5,633,664 coins. The Reddit community for CloakCoin is /r/Cloak_Coin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . CloakCoin’s official message board is www.cloakcoin.com/en/blog . CloakCoin’s official Twitter account is @CloakCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for CloakCoin is www.cloakcoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “CloakCoin (CLOAK) is an X13 crypto coin that is attempting to introduce anonymity features via exchanges. The team has a core set of four developers workig to implement these attributes. The PoW block reward is a flat 496 coins and will stop after seven days where PoS takes precedence at 6% per annum. There was no premine and the block time is set to 60 seconds. “

Buying and Selling CloakCoin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CloakCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CloakCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CloakCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

