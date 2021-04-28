CMC Markets (LON:CMCX) Trading Up 0.1%

CMC Markets plc (LON:CMCX) shares were up 0.1% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 496.50 ($6.49) and last traded at GBX 496.50 ($6.49). Approximately 186,243 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 40% from the average daily volume of 310,032 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 496 ($6.48).

CMCX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Shore Capital upgraded shares of CMC Markets to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of CMC Markets from GBX 450 ($5.88) to GBX 550 ($7.19) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. CMC Markets has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 369.20 ($4.82).

The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 479.12 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 408.69. The company has a quick ratio of 2.89, a current ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.47. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.44 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.47.

In related news, insider Clare Salmon sold 12,227 shares of CMC Markets stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 409 ($5.34), for a total value of £50,008.43 ($65,336.33).

CMC Markets plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online retail financial services to retail, professional, stockbroking, and institutional clients in Australia, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company provides its clients with the ability to trade contracts for difference and financial spread betting on a range of underlying shares, indices, foreign currencies, commodities, and treasuries through its trading platform.

