Coca-Cola European Partners (NYSE:CCEP) Hits New 52-Week High at $56.84

Coca-Cola European Partners plc (NYSE:CCEP)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $56.84 and last traded at $56.77, with a volume of 677 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $56.57.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Coca-Cola European Partners in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Societe Generale lowered Coca-Cola European Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $47.45 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Coca-Cola European Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Citigroup raised Coca-Cola European Partners from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Coca-Cola European Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $52.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.83.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $53.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The company has a market cap of $27.38 billion, a PE ratio of 19.98 and a beta of 0.78.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC boosted its holdings in Coca-Cola European Partners by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 13,382,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $666,840,000 after purchasing an additional 247,286 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Coca-Cola European Partners by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,874,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $541,881,000 after purchasing an additional 583,137 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in Coca-Cola European Partners by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 10,325,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $514,301,000 after purchasing an additional 1,219,156 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Coca-Cola European Partners in the fourth quarter valued at about $212,065,000. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in Coca-Cola European Partners in the fourth quarter valued at about $216,646,000. 23.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Coca-Cola European Partners plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells a range of non-alcoholic ready to drink beverages. The company offers flavours, mixers, and energy drinks; soft drinks, waters, flavored water, and isotonic drinks; and ready-to-drink tea and coffee, juices, and other drinks.

