Coca-Cola European Partners (NYSE:CCEP) Hits New 52-Week High at $56.84

Coca-Cola European Partners plc (NYSE:CCEP)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $56.84 and last traded at $56.77, with a volume of 677 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $56.57.
Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Coca-Cola European Partners in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Societe Generale lowered Coca-Cola European Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $47.45 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Coca-Cola European Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Citigroup raised Coca-Cola European Partners from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Coca-Cola European Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $52.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.83.
The company has a 50-day moving average price of $53.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The company has a market cap of $27.38 billion, a PE ratio of 19.98 and a beta of 0.78.
Coca-Cola European Partners Company Profile (NYSE:CCEP)
Coca-Cola European Partners plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells a range of non-alcoholic ready to drink beverages. The company offers flavours, mixers, and energy drinks; soft drinks, waters, flavored water, and isotonic drinks; and ready-to-drink tea and coffee, juices, and other drinks.
