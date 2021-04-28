Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE) versus Braveheart Resources (OTCMKTS:RIINF) Financial Analysis

Braveheart Resources (OTCMKTS:RIINF) and Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE) are both basic materials companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, dividends, profitability, risk and analyst recommendations.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

62.3% of Coeur Mining shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.6% of Coeur Mining shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Braveheart Resources and Coeur Mining’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Braveheart Resources N/A N/A -$3.95 million N/A N/A Coeur Mining $711.50 million 3.29 -$341.20 million ($0.25) -38.44

Braveheart Resources has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Coeur Mining.

Volatility and Risk

Braveheart Resources has a beta of 1.16, indicating that its share price is 16% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Coeur Mining has a beta of 1.98, indicating that its share price is 98% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Braveheart Resources and Coeur Mining, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Braveheart Resources 0 0 0 0 N/A Coeur Mining 0 3 4 0 2.57

Coeur Mining has a consensus target price of $9.21, suggesting a potential downside of 4.12%. Given Coeur Mining’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Coeur Mining is more favorable than Braveheart Resources.

Profitability

This table compares Braveheart Resources and Coeur Mining’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Braveheart Resources N/A -342.95% -30.96% Coeur Mining -34.20% 5.56% 2.69%

Summary

Coeur Mining beats Braveheart Resources on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Braveheart Resources

Braveheart Resources Inc., an exploration stage company, locates, acquires, and explores for base and precious metals primarily in Canada. The company explores for gold, copper, and silver deposits. Its principal project is Bull River Mine, which is located in the Cranbrook, British Colombia. The company was formerly known as Rainbow Resources Inc. and changed its name to Braveheart Resources Inc. in November 2014. Braveheart Resources Inc. was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

About Coeur Mining

Coeur Mining, Inc. explores for, develops, produces, and sells precious metals in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, zinc, and lead properties. It holds 100% interests in the Palmarejo gold and silver mine covering an area of approximately 67,296 net acres located in the State of Chihuahua in Northern Mexico; the Rochester silver and gold mine that covers an area of approximately 17,044 net acres situated in northwestern Nevada; the Kensington gold mine comprising 12,336 net acres located to the north of Juneau, Alaska; the Wharf gold mine covering an area of approximately 7,852 net acres situated in the northern Black Hills of western South Dakota; and the Silvertip silver-zinc-lead mine comprising 98,834 net acres located in northern British Columbia, Canada. The company also owns interests in the Crown and Sterling projects located in southern Nevada; and the La Preciosa project located in Mexico. It markets and sells its concentrates to third-party refiners, smelters, and off-take customers. The company was formerly known as Coeur d'Alene Mines Corporation and changed its name to Coeur Mining, Inc. in May 2013. Coeur Mining, Inc. was incorporated in 1928 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

