Cohen Lawrence B Buys 114 Shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Cohen Lawrence B grew its position in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) by 2.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,583 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the quarter. Cohen Lawrence B’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $2,252,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First United Bank Trust raised its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. First United Bank Trust now owns 2,685 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,157,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Compton Capital Management Inc. RI lifted its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Compton Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 1,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $560,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Knuff & Co LLC grew its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 27.0% during the fourth quarter. Knuff & Co LLC now owns 127 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 10,530 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,539,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management raised its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management now owns 4,651 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,005,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.73% of the company’s stock.

ROP has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $486.00 to $499.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $320.00 to $310.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $460.00 to $505.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $445.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Argus lifted their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $440.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $447.67.

Shares of NYSE:ROP traded down $1.14 on Wednesday, reaching $444.72. 1,347 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 592,788. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.85, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.03. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $323.33 and a fifty-two week high of $455.72. The business’s 50-day moving average is $410.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $408.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.32 by $0.28. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 28.89% and a return on equity of 13.53%. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.05 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 12.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, April 5th were issued a $0.563 dividend. This represents a $2.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 1st. This is a boost from Roper Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.24%.

In related news, CFO Robert Crisci sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $422.83, for a total value of $2,536,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 41,287 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,457,382.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, cloud-based financial analytics and performance management, and diagnostic and laboratory information system software; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

