Cohen Lawrence B Lowers Stock Holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Cohen Lawrence B lowered its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 3.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,360 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,925 shares during the quarter. U.S. Bancorp makes up 1.5% of Cohen Lawrence B’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest position. Cohen Lawrence B’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $2,730,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. GWM Advisors LLC boosted its position in U.S. Bancorp by 16.9% during the first quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 38,299 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,118,000 after purchasing an additional 5,542 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in U.S. Bancorp by 6.0% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 5,995 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $332,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA lifted its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 103.6% in the first quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 2,417 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 1,230 shares in the last quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC lifted its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 4.6% in the first quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 15,322 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $847,000 after acquiring an additional 672 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. lifted its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 6.2% in the first quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 18,370 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,016,000 after acquiring an additional 1,066 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.73% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Mark G. Runkel sold 9,058 shares of U.S. Bancorp stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.85, for a total value of $514,947.30. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,079,118.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Andrew Cecere sold 184,187 shares of U.S. Bancorp stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.48, for a total value of $10,402,881.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,037,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,575,972.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 213,245 shares of company stock valued at $12,056,629 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on USB. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $63.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Citigroup raised their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $63.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $55.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.88.

USB stock traded up $0.68 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $59.00. 80,382 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,804,693. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $88.65 billion, a PE ratio of 19.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.09. U.S. Bancorp has a 1-year low of $28.36 and a 1-year high of $58.46.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.49. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.99% and a net margin of 18.68%. The business had revenue of $5.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.72 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will post 3.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.85%. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 38.71%.

U.S. Bancorp Profile

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments. The company offers depository services, including checking accounts, savings accounts, and time certificate contracts; lending services, such as traditional credit products; and credit card services, lease financing and import/export trade, asset-backed lending, agricultural finance, and other products.

