Cohen Lawrence B Sells 321 Shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

Cohen Lawrence B reduced its holdings in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) by 10.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,802 shares of the company’s stock after selling 321 shares during the quarter. Cohen Lawrence B’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $245,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CHD. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Church & Dwight during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new position in shares of Church & Dwight during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Church & Dwight during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Church & Dwight in the third quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Church & Dwight during the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. 79.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director James Craigie acquired 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $80.26 per share, for a total transaction of $481,560.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 9,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $789,116.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Britta Bomhard sold 15,680 shares of Church & Dwight stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.55, for a total transaction of $1,310,064.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 20,963 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,751,458.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Church & Dwight from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Church & Dwight in a report on Monday. Bank of America decreased their price target on Church & Dwight from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Church & Dwight from $91.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Church & Dwight currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $99.50.

Shares of CHD stock traded down $0.32 on Wednesday, hitting $84.45. The stock had a trading volume of 13,730 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,479,280. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The business has a 50 day moving average of $85.88 and a 200 day moving average of $86.04. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $67.08 and a 12-month high of $98.96. The stock has a market cap of $20.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.36.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.01. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 16.44% and a return on equity of 24.49%. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.55 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 16th were issued a dividend of $0.2525 per share. This is a positive change from Church & Dwight’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 12th. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.89%.

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; battery-operated and manual toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and replacement showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; FLAWLESS products; and cold remedy products under the ZICAM brand.

