Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:LDP) Short Interest Update

Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:LDP) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 34,200 shares, an increase of 734.1% from the March 31st total of 4,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 47,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.
Shares of LDP traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $26.81. 100 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 49,512. Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund has a 12 month low of $20.89 and a 12 month high of $26.89. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.34.
The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.143 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.40%.
Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund Company Profile
Cohen & Steers Ltd. Duration Preferred & Income Fund, Inc is a diversified and closed-end management investment company, which invests in the preferred and other securities issued by the U.S. and non-U.S. companies. Its objective is to provide high current income and capital appreciation. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in New York, NY.
See Also: What are gap-up stocks?
Receive News & Ratings for Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.