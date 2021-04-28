Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:LDP) Short Interest Update

Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:LDP) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 34,200 shares, an increase of 734.1% from the March 31st total of 4,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 47,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Shares of LDP traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $26.81. 100 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 49,512. Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund has a 12 month low of $20.89 and a 12 month high of $26.89. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.34.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.143 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.40%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LDP. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund during the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Cowa LLC purchased a new position in Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund in the 1st quarter worth approximately $75,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its stake in Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund by 384.3% in the 1st quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 5,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 4,227 shares during the period. Finally, Valley Brook Capital Group purchased a new position in Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $150,000.

Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund Company Profile

Cohen & Steers Ltd. Duration Preferred & Income Fund, Inc is a diversified and closed-end management investment company, which invests in the preferred and other securities issued by the U.S. and non-U.S. companies. Its objective is to provide high current income and capital appreciation. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

