Columbia Trust Co 01012016 Purchases 255 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Columbia Trust Co 01012016 grew its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 0.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 29,902 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the quarter. Microsoft comprises about 4.4% of Columbia Trust Co 01012016’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Columbia Trust Co 01012016’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $7,049,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWA Asset Management Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 140,861 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $31,330,000 after acquiring an additional 13,911 shares during the period. Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the first quarter worth $40,844,000. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 52,132 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $11,595,000 after acquiring an additional 3,315 shares during the period. Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 95,986 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $20,766,000 after acquiring an additional 6,735 shares during the period. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 258,755 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $57,553,000 after acquiring an additional 1,077 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.01% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 18,358 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.60, for a total value of $4,398,576.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 593,915 shares in the company, valued at $142,302,034. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Emma N. Walmsley acquired 4,300 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $236.80 per share, with a total value of $1,018,240.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 5,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,190,156.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

MSFT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Argus raised their target price on shares of Microsoft from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $300.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Microsoft from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $252.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Microsoft from $250.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have given a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $274.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $261.97 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $245.03 and a 200 day moving average of $227.99. The company has a market cap of $1.98 trillion, a PE ratio of 42.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Microsoft Co. has a 12-month low of $169.39 and a 12-month high of $263.19.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The software giant reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.19. Microsoft had a return on equity of 40.74% and a net margin of 32.28%. The business had revenue of $41.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.83 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.40 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 6.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 20th will be paid a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 19th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.89%.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

