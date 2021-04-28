Columbus Macro LLC Decreases Stake in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Columbus Macro LLC cut its stake in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) by 8.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,265 shares of the company’s stock after selling 124 shares during the period. Columbus Macro LLC’s holdings in McKesson were worth $247,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of McKesson by 686.0% in the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 42,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,379,000 after acquiring an additional 37,031 shares during the last quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory lifted its holdings in shares of McKesson by 14.5% in the first quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory now owns 6,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,344,000 after buying an additional 874 shares during the period. Clark Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of McKesson in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Leuthold Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of McKesson by 734.1% in the fourth quarter. Leuthold Group LLC now owns 16,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,888,000 after buying an additional 14,615 shares during the period. Finally, Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of McKesson by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 20,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,621,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. 85.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 5,510 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.38, for a total transaction of $1,010,423.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 24,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,492,810. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 5,511 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.41, for a total value of $1,054,860.51. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 24,501 shares in the company, valued at $4,689,736.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

McKesson stock opened at $189.33 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $191.03 and its 200 day moving average is $177.97. McKesson Co. has a 12-month low of $125.65 and a 12-month high of $198.43. The company has a market capitalization of $30.14 billion, a PE ratio of 14.41, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.94.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $4.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.13 by $0.47. McKesson had a net margin of 0.95% and a return on equity of 45.52%. The company had revenue of $62.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.70 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.81 earnings per share. McKesson’s revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that McKesson Co. will post 16.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

McKesson announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Tuesday, February 2nd that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to buy up to 6.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 2nd were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 1st. McKesson’s payout ratio is currently 11.24%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on McKesson from $219.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Argus upgraded McKesson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on McKesson from $222.00 to $231.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Mizuho raised their target price on McKesson from $178.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded McKesson from a “b” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $193.31.

McKesson

McKesson Corporation provides pharmaceuticals and medical supplies in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions, International, and Medical-Surgical Solutions. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs and other healthcare-related products.

