Columbus Macro LLC Sells 1,694 Shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Columbus Macro LLC trimmed its stake in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) by 25.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,001 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after selling 1,694 shares during the period. Columbus Macro LLC’s holdings in eBay were worth $306,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in EBAY. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA raised its position in shares of eBay by 28.6% during the 1st quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 8,170 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $501,000 after buying an additional 1,819 shares in the last quarter. Grove Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of eBay during the 1st quarter worth about $214,000. Evanson Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of eBay in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $228,000. 6 Meridian acquired a new stake in shares of eBay in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Finally, YHB Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of eBay by 1.6% in the first quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 53,964 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $3,504,000 after acquiring an additional 856 shares during the last quarter. 90.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get eBay alerts:

eBay stock opened at $61.70 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65. eBay Inc. has a 52-week low of $37.55 and a 52-week high of $65.11. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.58, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.23.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The e-commerce company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.71 billion. eBay had a net margin of 50.42% and a return on equity of 82.73%. The firm’s revenue was up 28.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.81 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that eBay Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

eBay declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Wednesday, February 3rd that authorizes the company to buyback $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the e-commerce company to buy up to 10% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. This is a boost from eBay’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. eBay’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.03%.

In other eBay news, SVP Pete Thompson sold 2,718 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.50, for a total value of $169,875.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 17,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,094,937.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 5.02% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on EBAY shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on eBay from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of eBay from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of eBay from $65.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Truist upped their target price on shares of eBay from $60.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of eBay from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.56.

eBay Profile

eBay Inc operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers worldwide. The company's Marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps. Its platforms enable users to list, buy, sell, and pay for items through various online, mobile, and offline channels that include retailers, distributors, liquidators, import and export companies, auctioneers, catalog and mail-order companies, classifieds, directories, search engines, commerce participants, shopping channels, and networks.

Recommended Story: How liquidity affects the bid-ask spread

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EBAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY).

Receive News & Ratings for eBay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eBay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.