Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions (EPA:ML) Given a €135.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €135.00 ($158.82) price objective on Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions (EPA:ML) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on ML. Barclays set a €145.00 ($170.59) price target on Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. UBS Group set a €132.00 ($155.29) target price on Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada set a €133.00 ($156.47) target price on Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €130.00 ($152.94) target price on Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €145.00 ($170.59) target price on Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of €136.67 ($160.78).

Shares of EPA ML opened at €125.80 ($148.00) on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is €126.18 and its 200-day moving average price is €111.99. Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions has a 52-week low of €106.95 ($125.82) and a 52-week high of €130.85 ($153.94).

Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin manufactures, distributes, and sells tires worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive and Related Distribution, Road Transportation and Related Distribution, and Specialty Businesses and Related Distribution. The company offers tires for cars, motorcycles, scooters, trucks, agricultural, and construction equipment, as well as bikes, freight transport, public transit, trucking, civil engineering, and aviation.

