Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions’ (MGDDY) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at UBS Group

UBS Group restated their buy rating on shares of Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions (OTCMKTS:MGDDY) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on MGDDY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an overweight rating on shares of Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions in a research note on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a buy rating on shares of Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $29.00.

Get Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions alerts:

Shares of Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions stock traded down $0.28 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $30.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 77,438 shares, compared to its average volume of 262,038. Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions has a 52-week low of $17.10 and a 52-week high of $31.21. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $30.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.85. The company has a market cap of $27.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.03 and a beta of 1.17.

Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin SCA engages in the manufacture, distribution and sale of tires. Its products and services include tires, mobility services, lifestyle products, Michelin solutions and Michelin engineering and services. The company operates through the following segments: Passenger car and Light truck tires and related distribution, Truck tires and related distribution, and Specialty businesses.

See Also: 12b-1 Fees

Receive News & Ratings for Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.