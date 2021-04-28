Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA Boosts Stock Position in Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA grew its position in Aon plc (NYSE:AON) by 297.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,690 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,510 shares during the quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA’s holdings in AON were worth $1,078,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in AON by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,307 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $276,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. Heron Financial Group LLC raised its position in AON by 0.9% during the first quarter. Heron Financial Group LLC now owns 5,627 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,304,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Chesapeake Wealth Management increased its position in AON by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management now owns 2,327 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $492,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of AON by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,404 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $297,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Finally, tru Independence LLC boosted its stake in AON by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. tru Independence LLC now owns 875 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.71% of the company’s stock.

AON has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on AON from $256.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Atlantic Securities upgraded AON from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $265.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AON from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $237.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on AON from $228.00 to $241.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on AON from $196.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $225.92.

AON stock opened at $233.79 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $231.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $215.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. The firm has a market cap of $52.87 billion, a PE ratio of 30.17 and a beta of 0.83. Aon plc has a 1-year low of $167.45 and a 1-year high of $240.02.

AON (NYSE:AON) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.84 billion. AON had a return on equity of 65.00% and a net margin of 16.56%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.53 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Aon plc will post 9.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 30th. This is a positive change from AON’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. AON’s payout ratio is currently 20.07%.

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, cyber, and global risk consulting solutions, as well as acts as a captive insurance solutions provider; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

